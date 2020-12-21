Six hurt after fire engine smashes into Brooklyn store
article
NEW YORK - Authorities say six people were injured after a fire engine smashed into a New York City storefront.
The FDNY says that the engine was responding to a house fire on Bay Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn when it hit a Mercedes and went barrelling into a children’s clothing store on Ave. U. An image from Citizen App showed the scene.
The Mercedes driver and five firefighters were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
Five people who live in a building next door to the clothing store were also evacuated as a precaution. An investigation continued Monday, according to the NYPD.
