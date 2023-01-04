Shooting at NYC smoke shop

article

A worker at a Manhattan smoke shop was shot on Wednesday evening.

The NYPD says it happened inside Exotic Convenience shop on Clinton Street.

The worker was shot in the lower back. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Images from the store showed a bloody scene and items scattered around the floor of the store.

Three men took off from the scene in a black vehicle. It was unclear if the shooting was part of a robbery attempt.

No other details were immediately available.