Shocking video shows BMW ram man and child in Harlem

The New York City Police Department has released video of a disturbing two-part assault on a man and a child in Harlem.

A 32-year-old man and his 8-year-old son were walking along West 112th Street on Nov. 9 when a white BMW sedan jumped the curb and slammed into them, police said.

The video shows the impact pushing the man and the boy through a gate and into an outdoor staircase of a residential building.

The video then shows the sedan backing away from the gate, the driver and another man exiting the car and rushing over to the stairs.

The driver then slashed the 32-year-old man, police said. The men got back in the BMW and drove off.

The victims were taken to a hospital, police said. They are expected to recover.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477, nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

