Man arrested for firebombing Brooklyn deli

The FDNY says that fire marshals have arrested a man for an alleged Molotov cocktail attack that resulted in damage at a deli in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, it happened just before 8 a.m. on October 30.

They say that Joel Mangal, 38, threw an improvised incendiary device inside of a deli on Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters and only one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a surveillance video, authorities say Mangal can be seen outside the store, lighting an incendiary device before throwing it into the store, causing an explosion of flames.

The people inside ran out of the building. Mangal then attempted to throw another molotov cocktail inside but another man knocked it out of his hand, shattering it on the street.

Mangal then ran away as people inside the store attempted to extinguish the flames.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state, and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers."

Mangal is facing charges of Arson, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.