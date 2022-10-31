2 women assaulted in separate attacks at same house near Rutgers

Police in New Brunswick have been canvassing Central Avenue looking for clues and surveillance video after two women were sexually assaulted on two consecutive nights in the same house near Rutgers University.

Both women are affiliated with Rutgers.

The attacker entered the home both times through an unlocked window, the Rutgers University Police Department said.

The first home invasion sex assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday. A sleeping woman woke up to find a man sexually touching her.

The second attacked happened on Sunday at about 2 a.m. at the same house on Central Avenue, police said. The victim, who was sleeping, woke up while a man was sexually assaulting her. She was hurt during a struggle but chased away the attacker.

Police described the attacker as about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a dark complexion and wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information can call the Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

Rutgers police said it would be increasing patrols in off-campus areas. The department also said it provides safety escorts to students, faculty, and staff upon request.

"The escorts provide our community with personalized service to their vehicles, campus residence or the University's mass transit system," police said in a message to the university community. "In order to request a security escort, contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211."