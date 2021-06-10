Several people shot in Yonkers

Several people were shot in Yonkers on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

SkyFOX was over the area around Elm Street and Oak Street showing a large police presence as officers investigated. Video from the helicopter showed debris on the road and yellow crime scene tape cordoning off parts of the street.

The shooting unfolded at about 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

Police closed off several streets around the crime scene and were advising motorists to stay clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.