'Seinfeld'-themed Airbnb lets you spend a night in Jerry's apartment

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay in Jerry Seinfeld's famous apartment from the show about nothing? Well, your chance is here!

A couple in Cincinnati is now renting out an Airbnb that is themed after Jerry's apartment in the iconic sitcom, ‘Seinfeld.’

Guests can feel like they're in Jerry's apartment with things like a bike on the wall, a cabinet lined with cereal boxes, and a cutout of Kramer behind the front door (although no Newman to say "Hello" to.)

There is also lighting in the apartment designed to look like how the original TV studio appeared.

The couple behind the apartment has also made a "Friends"-themed apartment and is working on a few other sitcom-suites.