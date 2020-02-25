School bus hits and kills girl in Brooklyn; driver charged

The driver of a school bus that hit and killed a 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning has been arrested.

The bus was making a right turn at the intersection of Wortman Avenue and Crescent Street in East New York at about 6:45 a.m. when it struck Patience Albert, 10, and her parents, according to the FDNY.

The girl was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition where she died, authorities said.

The bus driver, Pedro Colon, 61, of Queens, stayed at the scene, police said.

Authorities charged Colon with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Police released him on a desk appearance ticket.

This story has been updated to indicate that the victim was a girl. The initial reports from the scene that it was a boy were incorrect.

Advertisement