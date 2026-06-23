San Antonio Zoo raises Knicks flag after losing bet: 'A deal is a deal'

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The Brief The San Antonio Zoo raised a Knicks flag over its grounds, making good on an NBA Finals wager with two New York zoos. The friendly rivalry was settled after the Knicks defeated the Spurs in Game 5 to secure New York's first NBA title in 53 years. The zoo shared a video of the flag-raising on Instagram with the caption "A deal is a deal."



The San Antonio Zoo officially surrendered its skies to the orange and blue!

What we know:

The zoo hoisted the Knicks flag last week, making good on a cross-country NBA Finals wager with the Staten Island Zoo and Central Park Zoo after the Spurs fell short of the championship.

Video of the moment was posted to the zoo's Instagram page with the caption," A deal is a deal… See you next year?"

Luckily, New Yorkers will go all summer without seeing a Spurs flag flying in their zoos.

What they're saying:

Spurs and Knicks fans alike praised the zoo in the comments for holding up their end of the bet.

"Much respect from a Knicks fan. I know it’s tough," one commenter said.

Even the Staten Island Zoo commented with a Knicks fan clapping GIF.

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The backstory:

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks became NBA champions earlier this month.

Brunson scored 45 points, including 13 straight for New York in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The team celebrated with a historic ticker-tape parade as millions of fans lined the streets of New York City.