Woman with autism missing after leaving relative's LI home during storm

A woman who left a house on Long Island during Friday's rainstorm hasn't been seen since. Her family is asking for help finding her.

Samantha Denise Primus, 46, was visiting her sister in Elmont, Nassau County, for the holidays.

Samantha Denise Primus (family handout)

"Somewhat, I feel responsible because I took her [in]," said a tearful Joanna Peck, Primus' sister.

Primus, who has a developmental disability and autism, doesn't speak. Peck said Primus might have left on Friday hoping to go back to Brooklyn, where she lives with her mother.

"She wasn't upset — she was happy, she was happy," Peck said. "And I told her in a few days I'll take her home."

By reviewing the security camera footage, Peck saw that her sister left the house at about 3:30 a.m. into frigid, rainy, windy, and dark conditions.

"I said to myself, 'How could she have left?'" Peck said. "Even if she had opened the door after she would have seen the rain and the wind — I was hoping she would come right back inside but she did not."

Peck is concerned because her sister left the house wearing only a sweatshirt, and the weather has been bitterly cold since. Primus doesn't have a cell phone and doesn't know how to use public transit.

Family members have started putting missing person fliers up. They say the wait is agonizing. Peck still has her sister's Christmas presents under the tree.

The Nassau County Police Department has opened an active missing vulnerable adult case.

Primus is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a pink hat, police said.

Anyone with information about Primus can call either 516-573-7347 or 911.