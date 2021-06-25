Rye Playland amusement park to reopen

The historic Playland Park in Rye is reopening to the public on Saturday after staying shuttered in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 93-year-old amusement park, which is owned by Westchester County, is hiring staff for the season.

County Executive George Latimer said he always had a special place in his heart for Playland.

"The employees at Playland have done a fantastic job readying the park for the 2021 season," County Executive George Latimer said in a statement, "and I look forward to hearing the roar of the Dragon Coaster coupled with laughter under the warm sunshine this summer."

Masks aren't required unless you haven't been vaccinated.

"If you can run an amusement now, you can do almost anything else you can think of," Latimer said.

The price of a wristband for the rides has dropped to $20, which lets you ride all day. If you don't plan to get on the rides, park admission is free if you're a Westchester resident or $10 for non-residents.

Park officials say 2021 is less about profit and more about celebrating a return to normal.

"We wanted to make sure that everybody comes back out to Playland to enjoy what they missed in 2020," events manager Adam Harvey told FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas.

The historic Grand Carousel has been restored after a devastating fire in 2017 damaged the roof and 66 hand-carved horses.

Playland also has a swimming pool, a beach, and a boardwalk.

