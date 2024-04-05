Shooting near Rutgers–New Brunswick campus leaves 2 injured

article

Rutgers University police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Friday on Easton Ave and Hamilton Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

There were reports of multiple shots fired that left two people injured, including someone affiliated to the school, according to police.

Police said that one victim was struck by a stray bullet in her home and the second with injuries related to the shooting.

It is still unclear what might have led to the incident.

The New Brunswick Police Department (NBPD) asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

Both victims are being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.