Video: Man leads police on chase in stolen tractor

A man in North Carolina took police on a chase in a stolen John Deere tractor, with portions of the incident going viral on social media.

Boone police received a call Tuesday about the tractor being driven erratically in a parking lot, trying to hit pedestrians.

Police say the tractor, being operated by Ronnie Hicks, struck several vehicles, a dumpster and a church.

"What a day... So, many of you have heard, or have seen the videos, that we got in a pursuit with a tractor." — Chief Andy Le Beau

The officers used stop sticks, but they were ineffective on the tractor.

Hicks was intentionally driving the tractor toward on-coming traffic. He also intentionally rammed a police vehicle. When the driver headed near a local school, an officer shot the tires of the tractor.

After a few miles of driving without a front tire, Hicks turned onto a private drive and ran out of road.

Police say Hicks jumped off the tractor wielding a knife. He was tased by an officer and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

"I would like to thank our officers for putting themselves in harms way to protect our community." — Chief Andy Le Beau

Officers from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol also assisted Boone police in the chase.