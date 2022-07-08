Rolex robbers target men in NYC

The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of men wanted in connection with Rolex robberies in Midtown Manhattan.

The first took place at about 3 a.m. on 8th Ave. A 50-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a man walked up and offered to sell him narcotics. When the man refused, the robber forcefully removed his Rolex wristwatch and ran off.

The watch was valued at $25,000. The victim suffered a minor injury to his left ring finger. EMS treated him on the scene.

A second robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on 8th Ave. and W. 37th St. on June 20th.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A 44-year-old man was walking at the intersection with two unidentified men approached him and attacked.

They then grabbed his watch and wallet.

The value of the Rolex watch was $30,000. The man had minor abrasions to his right hand but didn't need any medical help.

The New York City Police Department released images of the suspects in hopes that someone would help bring them to justice.

