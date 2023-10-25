Robbers climb through hole in wall stealing thousands from store in Brooklyn

A convenience store near Clinton Hill in Brooklyn was broken into five times within the last month.

According to police, a man and a woman made an opening through an adjacent wall to the store, after climbing through a window of an empty apartment within the same building.

In the robbery spree, the two climbed in and out of the hole in the wall stealing thousands of dollars in cash and lottery tickets.

The first break-in on Sept. 11 seemed to be a trial run for the suspects. Police reported that nothing was stolen, but that a wall attached to the store was significantly damaged.

The two tried again an hour later, this time through the damaged wall. They got into the store and stole $600 from the register before escaping through the hole.

They came back weeks later on Sept. 29, through the wall again and took $1,990 from the register and $1.200 in lottery tickets.

Surveillance footage shows the two after the fourth incident outside 303 Tompkins Avenue, where they were using a lotto ticket machine.

The following Monday, police said they went through the hole and took $2,500 in lotto tickets, $1,120 in cigars and $30 cash.

The latest incident happened on Oct. 16 where they reportedly took $970 cash from the register and an unknown amount of lotto tickets and vape products.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.