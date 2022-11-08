Robbers assault Queens subway rider, shoot him with gel pellet gun

article

The NYPD says a subway rider was punched, robbed, and shot with a gel pellet gun Sunday in a Queens subway station.

Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street station in Flushing. A 34-year-old man boarded a southbound 7 train. While aboard the train, police say the victim was approached by a group of males who began to harass him.

Police say they punched the victim and shot a gel pellet gun toward him. They then tried to remove the victim's gold chain but were unsuccessful. The victim moved to another car toward the front of the train and got out at the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights.

Police say the same group went back up to the victim on the platform and forcibly removed his prescription eyeglasses and smacked him in the face. They then took off with the man's glasses and were last seen boarding a Queens bound F train. The victim did not sustain any injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.



The group being sought is described as approximately in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.