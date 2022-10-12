Ridgewood, Queens named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

article

A new list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world" lists Ridgewood as the number four spot.

Time Out noted the trendy bars and restaurants to rank the Queens neighborhood. It said the local spots are a mix of old and new. It cited Rudy’s Bakery, Gottscheer Hall, The Acre, Evil Twin, and Café Plein Air.

The annual Time Out Index survey compiles nominations from more than 20,000 people around the world to come up with the list.

Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico was ranked as the top spot. It is the epicenter of Guadalajara, Mexico's underground scene with an "edgy blend of art deco and neoclassical mansions with artists' squats and warehouses", according to the publication.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Cais do Sodré in Lisbon, Portugal came in number two. It was cited for being the heart of Lisbon, Portugal's nightlife scene and restaurants with the city's most promising young chefs.

Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia came in third. Time Out noted its "incredibly chic quarter" with numerous bars, experimental restaurants, and elegant design hotels.

Mile End in Montreal rounded out the top five.

Loading...

Click here for the complete list of the top 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.