Richard Lewis, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star, dead at 76

Richard Lewis, a beloved stand-up comedian well known for his role in Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died, Variety and Deadline have reported. He was 76.

Lewis was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year in April and most recently appeared in Season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

At the time, Lewis said that he was in the middle of a comedy tour three and a half years ago, and at a certain point, he thought to himself, "You know, I’m at the top of my game. After 50 years almost, I'm just gonna call it quits."

He said he "felt great about it," but after he made that decision, "s--- hit the fan."

An exact cause of death had not immediately been confirmed.

