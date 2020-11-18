Revenge porn on rise during pandemic

article

As more people turn to online relationships due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in New York warn there is a growing problem of revenge porn.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert about potential invasions of privacy while they are engaged in intimate online or mobile conversations with their partners.

New York authorities say an increased number of individuals are engaging in intimate conversations with distanced partners with webcams and video chat apps, or are meeting new partners online and dating virtually.

Some people are taking screenshots or recordings of their partners without their knowledge or consent and are then threatening disclosure of the intimate images.

That's commonly called "revenge porn."

In some cases, they are forcing the person to comply with certain demands.

Revenge porn was already a widespread problem prior to COVID-19, but New York authorities says reports suggest the abuse has increased dramatically as the pandemic

Women make up 90 percent of revenge porn victims.

Attorney General James released tips to help minimize the risks of falling victim to revenge porn:

• Do not include identifying details in any intimate image or chat including excluding your face and any identifying features, such as a unique tattoo or birthmark, in intimate images. Some users can keep their face off-screen in such images, while others can utilize a blurring or cropping feature.

Exclude identifiable information in your image’s background, including anything with your name or your employer’s name or logo on it.

Exclude identifiable information from your profile, such as your email address or the handles to different social media accounts. Some users even create separate email addresses or social media accounts to use only with dating profiles.

Use dating apps or websites that have safety features. While these features cannot prevent a recipient from recording the screen with a second device, they do offer some protection.

New York outlawed revenge porn in 2019 with penalties of up to a year in jail and civil damages for abusers.

