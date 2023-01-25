Retiring NJ K9 gets standing ovation

A retiring police dog in New Jersey received a standing ovation.

The K9 named Bane got the send-off as he left the Hazlet Township Police Department in central New Jersey on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Hazlet Township police department’s Facebook page, Bane began his career in 2016 after graduating as "Top Dog" from the Morris County K9 training academy.

Bane "sniffed out a multitude of narcotics during his career and went on numerous tracks to find suspects who fled scenes," police said. He also enjoyed participating in the police department’s Youth Academies, where he got to show off his obedience skills.

Police thanked Bane for his service and said the K9 was looking forward to spending a long and relaxing retirement with his handler, Sergeant Dickens.