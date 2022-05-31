Retired Monopoly token voted back in the game while another one exits

article

Monopoly fans have voted for the thimble to leave retirement and re-enter the game.

"The thimble is making a comeback!" game officials announced on Instagram Tuesday. "I repeat, the thimble is making a comeback!"

But that means another token must leave the game, and this time it’s the T-Rex.

"And just like that, the players have made the T-Rex token extinct," game officials continued. "Pick up your copy of Monopoly with the current token line up (including the T-Rex) today before that giant meteor comes crashing down."

Hasbro, Inc., launched the "Monopoly Throwback Token Vote," last month where fans could decide which one of the iconic retired pieces should make a return. Choices included the thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or money bag.

In 2017, the boot was booted, the wheelbarrow was wheeled out, and the thimble got the thumbs down in an updated version of the board game Monopoly. In their place was a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber ducky.

The board game was "born" on March 19, 1935, when Parker Brothers acquired the rights to it. In the decades since, an estimated 1 billion people have weighed the merits of buying up utilities and railroads or trying to hit it big with Boardwalk hotels.

The original 10 tokens were an iron, purse, lantern, racecar, thimble, shoe, top hat, battleship, cannon and a rocking horse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.








