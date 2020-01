article

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 13 to 18 million Americans have gotten the flu this season. Of those sickened, between 120,000 and 210,000 have been hospitalized and 6,000 to 17,000 people have died.

The CDC also reports that the flu has spread to 48 states, up from 46 last week.

Health officials recommend that anyone older than 6 months get the flu vaccine every season.