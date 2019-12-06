Expand / Collapse search

Report: New York Knicks fire coach David Fizdale

Published 
New York Knicks
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: David Fizdale of the New York Knicks reacts to a call against his team in the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on December 05, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowl

Expand

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday. 

The team has also dismissed assistant Keith Smart, a league source told ESPN.

The Knicks fell to their eight defeat in a row on Thursday with a 129-92 defeat to the Denver Nuggets. At times, they trailed by as much as 43 points in the fourth quarter. The loss came on the heels of a 44-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.