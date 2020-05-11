Rapper Nick Blixky found shot dead on Brooklyn street, cops say

article

Rapper Nick Blixky was found shot dead on a street in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded to a 911 call about a man shot on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 9:26 p.m. Sunday. They discovered Blixky, who's real name is Nickalus Thompson, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks.

The 21-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Blixky's brother, Nasir Fisher, mourned the rapper’s death on Facebook.

“💔my heart broken,” Fisher wrote, “rest in peace to my brother nick blixk 💔😢🌀🔱watch over me brody.”

Blixky was expected to release his first mixtape, “Different Timin,” on June 3.