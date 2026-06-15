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Rain or shine? What to expect for Knicks championship parade on Thursday

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FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 15, 2026 9:34 AM EDT
Published June 15, 2026 9:34 AM EDT
Knicks parade forecast: Chance of rain on Thursday
Knicks parade forecast: Chance of rain on Thursday

Knicks parade forecast: Chance of rain on Thursday

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Thursday, making showers likely on the day of the Knicks championship parade.

The Brief

    • New York City is preparing for a massive parade this Thursday morning to celebrate the Knicks' first NBA Championship victory since 1973.
    • A cold front is moving into the tri-state area on Thursday, making rain likely for the day's forecast.
    • Fans heading downtown are advised to bring rain gear so they can cheer on the team, rain or shine.

NEW YORK CITY - Knicks fans are gearing up for a historic parade through the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday, but you might want to bring some rain gear along with your blue and orange.

What we know:

While the start of the week brings clear skies and comfortable temperatures, the big weather question for the week revolves around Thursday, the day New York City officially celebrates the Knicks' victory.

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Thursday, making showers likely.

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods is hopeful that the rain will hold off until the second half of the day, which would allow the 10 a.m. parade to roll up Broadway without a hitch. However, those planning to line the streets should be prepared for wet conditions.

Grab your ponchos, get out there, and cheer on the Knicks!

Related

Knicks championship parade: NYC preps for historic Canyon of Heroes celebration
article

Knicks championship parade: NYC preps for historic Canyon of Heroes celebration

Preparations are officially underway for a massive ticker-tape parade to celebrate the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA Championship.

Parade details

What we know:

City officials believe Thursday's parade could be one of the largest in New York City history.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. near Battery Park, travel north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes, before concluding at City Hall Plaza, where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the rest of the roster with the Keys to the City.

If you are planning to attend, officials advise arriving early to secure a viewing spot along Broadway, as you will be competing with massive crowds.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FOX 5 Weather Team and the mayor's office.

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