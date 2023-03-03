19-year-old jumped, stabbed repeatedly by group in Queens

A 19-year-old man was jumped by a group of people in Queens and stabbed repeatedly, the NYPD said.

It happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 80th St. in the Glendale section of town.

According to police, the victim was coming out of a building with a friend when five people jumped him.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

His friend cut his finger while trying to grab the knife, police said.

No arrests have been made. A motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).