Queens teacher accused of sexually abusing special needs student

A teacher was arrested at a school in Queens for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old special needs student, said police.

On Wednesday, a staff member at P.S. 213 in Oakland Gardens alleged that Marc Scheibel, 48, manipulated the girl's hand on his crotch, law enforcement sources told FOX 5 News.

The NY Daily News reported that the teacher took her hand and put it between his leg and then made her rub his groin through his sweatpants.

The staff member reported the incident to the principal who called police.

Schiebel was charged with sexually abusing a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.