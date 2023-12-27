Shooting in Queens leaves woman dead, man injured

A woman was killed, and a man injured, after they were both shot overnight in Queens, the NYPD said.

According to police, a black Honda sedan driven by the 39-year-old man pulled up to the 103rd Precinct station at 168th St. and 91st Ave. in Jamaica just before midnight and alerted officers he and the 28-year-old woman passenger inside the vehicle were shot.

A 28-year-old woman was killed in the shooting, the NYPD said.

The man was shot multiple times in the torso and the female, identified as Clarisa Burgos, of Brooklyn, was shot once in the head, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene. The man was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Following an investigation, it was determined the incident occurred near 127 St. and Liberty Avenue in the South Richmond Hill section.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

The details surrounding the shooting are unknown at the time. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).