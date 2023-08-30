Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Queens: officials

article

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in an apparent case of road rage in Queens, officials said.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Queens Boulevard in the Maspeth section.

According to officials, the officer was in a car when the perpetrator got out of the car and confronted the officer. The off-duty officer had a gun.

It's still unclear what happened, but the off-duty officer was shot in the leg, officials said.

The perpetrator is in custody.

