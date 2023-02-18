A 52-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a NYPD vehicle in a chain-reaction crash in Queens, police said.

The incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32 St.

According to police, a marked NYPD Ford Explorer containing four police officers was traveling westbound on Beach Channel Drive. They were responding to an emergency call for another officer needing assistance. The vehicle's emergency flashers were activated.

Woman struck, killed by NYPD vehicle in Queens. (FNTV)

A 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by a 44-year-old woman was also traveling westbound on Beach Channel Drive and was at the intersection of the street attempting to make a left turn, police said.

Police said as the NYPD vehicle attempted to pass the Toyota on the driver side, the driver of the Toyota continued to make the left turn into the path of the NYPD vehicle.

The NYPD vehicle struck the Toyota on the driver side front door, causing it to spin within the intersection, police said.

The NYPD vehicle was then re-directed toward the southwest corner of the intersection, where the woman was standing, just off the corner in the designated bicycle lane of Beach Channel Drive.

Police said the NYPD vehicle struck the woman, continued onto the sidewalk and struck a parked and unoccupied 2020 Honda Accord.

EMS transported the woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The four officers were transported to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital with minor injuries. All are in stable condition.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

The operator of the Toyota remained on scene. She was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.