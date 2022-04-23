Queens Night Market returns

article

The Queens Night Market, a beloved open-air night market featuring food and art from across the world, is returning this weekend.

Located at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, the Night Market is holding a sneak preview for ticketed visitors from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and will open to the public for free beginning May 7 and running every Saturday through the end of August.

Visitors can expect food from over 50 different vendors, ranging from Afghan food to Ukrainian cuisine and everything in-between.

Over 20 art vendors will also be present, featuring clothing, sculptures, portrait art, jewelry, and more.

There will also be a variety of musical performances.

Tickets for Saturday's sneak preview are $5, and any remaining unsold tickets will be available at the door for $8.