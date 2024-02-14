NYC high school established as healthcare career starter, opens fall 2025

A new healthcare-focused high school is set to open in Queens that will serve nearly 900 students each semester.

The pandemic revealed just how valuable our healthcare workers are to New Yorkers and a new partnership will ensure more students are prepared to fill those roles.

"With the support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and in partnership with Northwell Health, the New York public schools is opening the Northwell school of Health Sciences," New York Public Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced the investment of nearly $25 million into the school, marking the single largest philanthropic grant ever to New York City Public Schools.

The school is part of a $250 million initiative aimed to connect healthcare and education systems to 10 high schools across the country.

"Creating real opportunities for kids to be engaged in relevant course work where they can in fact see the light at the end of the tunnel." — New York Public Schools Chancellor David C. Banks

Bloomberg Philanthropies’ investment will support school start-up costs that include paying staff and doing classroom and lab renovations.

"Every student will have a paid work-based learning experience," Banks exclaimed.

Students will get paid to train for an industry prepared to make hundreds of hires while bypassing the burden of student debt.

"There are so many jobs that don’t require a 4-year college degree. Today most of those are in healthcare." — Howard Wilson, with Bloomberg Philanthropies

The healthcare industry has 2 million open jobs seeking a prepared workforce to help carry the load.

"If they choose, they can directly enter well-paid jobs at Northwell when they graduate," said Wilson.

Interested middle schoolers who start their freshman year in 2025 are encouraged to apply for Northwell School of Health Sciences, set to open its doors next year.