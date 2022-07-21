Queens gun-trafficking ring facing over 1,600 charges: NYPD

Members of a gun-trafficking ring in Queens are facing over 1,600 charges after a major bust by law enforcement on Thursday.

NYPD officials said the five suspects brought 182 illegal handguns and high-capacity magazines into Queens and the Bronx from the Southern United States.

The suspects have been hit with 1,611 charges in the massive indictment. They allegedly used the I-95 highway corridor, known as the iron pipeline, to transport the firearms.

The 11-month-long investigation began when a neighbor tipped off police that they were bringing the weapons into the community.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the gun sales were concentrated into specific areas where there have been over 200 shootings.

Each gun sold for just over $1,000.