Elderly man beaten in Queens; suspects tried his credit card at Bronx smoke shop

The NYPD is searching for the suspects they said attacked and robbed a 69-year-old man in Queens, then attempted to use his credit card to make a purchase at a Bronx smoke shop.

It happened Thursday around 3:40 a.m. in front of 61-111 Fitchett St. in the Rego Park section.

According to police, the victim was walking when he was approached by two individuals who punched him several times in the face.

The three individuals are described as men with dark complexions and slim builds, last seen wearing black clothing and black masks. (NYPD)

The individuals took the victim's iPhone 14, wallet containing credit cards and backpack before fleeing in a vehicle operated by a third individual, police said.

Around 4:20 a.m., the individuals allegedly attempted to use the victim's stolen credit card to make an unauthorized purchase at a smoke shop located at 11 East Moshulu Parkway North in the Bronx.

The vehicle the individuals used is described as a red minivan.

An image of the vehicle. (NYPD)

The three individuals are described as men with dark complexions and slim builds, last seen wearing black clothing and black masks.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Elmhurst in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).