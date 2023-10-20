63-year-old crossing guard fatally struck by dump truck in Queens

A 63-year-old crossing guard was fatally struck by a dump truck Friday morning in Queens, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

According to police, the woman, who's been identified as an NYPD crossing guard, was found unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck stayed on scene. Police said he was attempting to make a right onto Atlantic Avenue.

A family member on scene said the woman just celebrated her birthday three weeks ago. She moved from Poland 40 years ago, and has worked as a crossing guard since 2010.

