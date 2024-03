Two people were stabbed at a bar in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to Ceili's house bar in Maspeth around 6:35 p.m.

A 41-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a man was stabbed in the back and neck.

Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.