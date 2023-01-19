Boy, 12, in custody for Queens shooting that injured 2 teens

The New York City Police Department says a 12-year-old boy is in custody after they say he shot two teenagers in Queens.

Gunfire erupted Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on Linden Boulevard and 207th St. in Cambria Heights.

Police say a 12-year-old boy is in custody for a shooting in Queens that injured two teens.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Police are working to determine a motive to the shooting.

There is no word yet on charges against the 12-year-old.