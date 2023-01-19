Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 12, in custody for Queens shooting that injured 2 teens

Cambria Heights
A 12-year-old is in custody for a shooting that injured two teenagers in NYC.

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 12-year-old boy is in custody after they say he shot two teenagers in Queens.

Gunfire erupted Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on Linden Boulevard and 207th St. in Cambria Heights.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg. 

Both were taken to hospitals in stable condition. 

Police are working to determine a motive to the shooting. 

There is no word yet on charges against the 12-year-old. 