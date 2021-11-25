Old Spice, Secret deodorant sprays recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

Proctor & Gamble is voluntary recalling all lots of Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products with an expiry through September 2023 due to the presence of the chemical benzene.

The 18 recalled products, which were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online, include:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz (012044001912)

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz (012044044759)

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz (037000729747)

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz (037000730347)

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz (037000749479)

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz (037000695714)

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz (037000695707)

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack (037000586906)

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ (037000711087)

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ (037000711094)

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz (037000723721)

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz (037000729860)

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz (037000729914)

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz (037000729921)

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz (037000798842)

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz (037000747642)

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz (037000747727)

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set (012044048535)

Exposure to benzene, which can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and life threatening blood disorders.

"Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Proctor & Gamble emphasized in its recall notice on Tuesday.

Proctor & Gamble, which has notified retailers to remove the impacted products from its shelves, has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall to date. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected aerosol spray products. Old Spice and Secret will offer reimbursement to consumers who have purchased the impacted products.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any problems that may be related to using the recalled products. Adverse reactions or quality problems can be reported online to the Food and Drug Administration's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

