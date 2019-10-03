Processed meats banned in New York City public school meals

Kids may like hot dogs but they're not getting them in New York City schools this year.

The Board of Education stopped serving processed meats in public school cafeterias. The menu changes took effect July 1.

Among the items no longer on the menu are salami and cheese sandwiches, bologna and cheese sandwiches, cheese and turkey ham sandwiches, and pre-sliced Canadian turkey bacon and turkey ham.

Sandwiches using different kinds of pre-sliced turkey, other than turkey ham, are still available.

The Board of Education banned the meats that are defined by the World Health Organization as 'processed.'

In September, the New York City Council passed a resolution calling for the removal of processed meats in schools.

"We're talking about hot dogs. We're talking about cold cuts. We're talking about any processed meats," Councilman Fernando Cabrera says.

The Bronx Democrat sponsored the resolution.

"Right here in the Bronx where we are number 62 out of all of the counties when it comes to health, we need to do better," Cabrera says.

The city had already stopped serving any meat products on Monday's in all public schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio has cited it as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The city school system gives out free lunches and breakfasts to 1.1 million students every school day.

"This school year we made our meals healthier by removing several processed meats from the menu. We thank the City Council for their ongoing partnership that prioritizes the health and well-being of our students," the district said in a statement to FOX 5 News.

The school district is also considering eliminating chocolate milk as an option.

This story has been updated to clarify that the city council did not pass a law banning the processed meats but a non-binding resolution.