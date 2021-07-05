Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia golf course

A golf pro was one of three people found dead at the tenth hole of a country club golf course north of Atlanta.

41-year-old Gene Siller was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Police say a man drove a white pickup truck onto the green and when Siller, the course's golf director, confronted him, he shot Siller in the head. The shooter then escaped.

Police found two more bodies in the back of the pickup truck, including the man who owned the truck.

The suspect is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. No possible motive for the shooting was released.

Flowers were left on the course in tribute to the victims and the PGA released a statement saying the group was "truly heartbroken" by the crime.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reported that Siller, a husband and father of two, had worked at several area golf courses over the years. He'd also regularly participated in Georgia PGA Section golf tournaments since 2007.

A GoFundMe was launched to help Siller’s wife and two young children. The Professional Golf Association tweeted out its sympathies on Sunday.