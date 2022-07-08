Pregnant woman beaten with wrench in the Bronx, NYPD hunts for attacker

The NYPD is investigating the shocking daylight attack of a pregnant woman with a wrench in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

The incident which was captured on video shows the woman backing away from the man as they cross the Grand Concourse.

It happened on June 6 at about 5:20 p.m. but New York City police are just releasing the video.

He approaches her between parked cars and strikes her multiple times in the head with the wrench.

At least one person attempts to intervene but is pushed away by the attacker. Soon others surround the man and the woman before he walks away towards the car.

The woman sustained a severe cut to the head and was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas in stable condition.

The attacker took off in a silver BMW. Photos of the vehicle were released by police.

It was not clear what lead to the assault.

Anyone with information about the attack is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or log onto the Crime Stoppers website or visit Twitter @NYPDTips.