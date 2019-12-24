Pregnant woman attacked in Bronx elevator

article

The NYPD wants to find the woman who punched a pregnant woman in the face and stomach while inside an elevator in the Bronx.

The 40-year-old victim and her attacker got into an argument at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, according to police. The argument escalated and a fight broke out.

Before fleeing the area of Mosholu Parkway and Paul Avenue, the attacker also stole the woman's purse which contained about $400.

The victim suffered pain and bruising. EMS responded but she refused medical attention, said police.

The suspect is described by police as black and 25-35 years old. She was wearing a red coat and dark pants at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.