Powerball jackpot soars to $900M

article

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an eye-watering $900M for the drawing on Monday night after Saturday's drawing went without a winner.

The grand prize is the third largest in the game's history.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 57, 43, 02, 55, 09, with a Powerball number of 18.

Whoever wins the $900M jackpot is going to pay a hefty tax bill, with the lump sum payout coming to an estimated cash value of $465.1M.

But Powerball isn't your only chance to win big this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $640M ahead of its drawing on Tuesday night.