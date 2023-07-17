Expand / Collapse search

Powerball jackpot soars to $900M

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Lottery
FOX 5 NY
CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 11: A person plays lottery at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an eye-watering $900M for the drawing on Monday night after Saturday's drawing went without a winner.

The grand prize is the third largest in the game's history.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 57, 43, 02, 55, 09, with a Powerball number of 18

Whoever wins the $900M jackpot is going to pay a hefty tax bill, with the lump sum payout coming to an estimated cash value of $465.1M. 

But Powerball isn't your only chance to win big this week. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $640M ahead of its drawing on Tuesday night. 