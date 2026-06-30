Possible human remains found inside chimney at Queens school

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The Brief Possible human remains were found inside a chimney at a school in Queens on Tuesday morning. Sources say they were discovered when an exterminator inspected a foul smell coming from the chimney. The cause of death has yet to be determined.



An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery was made inside a school in Queens on Tuesday.

What we know:

The NYPD responded to reports of possible human remains at PS 113/Anthony Pranzo School in the Glendale neighborhood around 9 a.m.

A source tells FOX 5 NY that an exterminator was brought in to inspect a foul smell coming from the chimney, which turned out to be possible human remains.

No students or faculty were inside the building at the time of the discovery.

What we know:

Police have yet to release further details, including possible identification or how long the remains were inside the school.

The cause of death will be determined by the chief medical examiner.