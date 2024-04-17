Pomona fire: Large blaze severely damages Rockland County building

A large fire caused extensive damage on Wednesday morning to a building in Rockland County.

Multiple fire units responded on North Ridge Road, just off Overlook Drive, in Pomona. SkyFOX was over the scene.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the building. Much of the front of it has been burned out. It appears most of the roof has burned out and collapsed as well.

There was no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.