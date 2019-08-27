Political strategist's alleged affair with Congresswoman Omar leads to divorce filing

The wife of a political consultant claims her marriage is ending due to her husband's "shocking declaration of love" for Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D - Minneapolis), according to a filing in Washington D.C. family court.

Tuesday, 55-year-old Beth Mynett filed for divorce with her 38-year-old husband Timothy Mynett, who works as a political strategist alongside 37-year-old Rep. Omar. Beth Mynett is the medical director and health services administrator of the D.C. Department of Corrections.

The court filing alleges Timothy's recent travel and work hours may have been "more related to his affair with Omar than his actual work commitments".

Timothy Mynett's consulting firm is called E Street Group. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign paid the company $160,164 through the first six months of 2019, according to campaign finance records. Most of the payments to E Street were made for fundraising consulting, travel expenses, digital communications, internet advertising and website development. Campaign finance records also show Omar’s campaign paid E Street $62,673 during her run for Congress in 2018.

According to the court filing, the Mynetts had been in a relationship for 14 years and married since 2012. The two have a 13-year-old son together.

Omar is currently married and has three children, according to her U.S. Representative website.

The complaint states the Mynetts separated around April 7 after Timothy confessed he was in love with Omar and reportedly gave "no other explanation for his sudden change of heart nor had he discussed being unhappy with their marriage."

The document described an encounter just days before Timothy's confession, during which he and Omar took his son with them to dinner while Beth was out of town. The next night, Timothy told his son he was going to a work event with Omar and did not appear to come home that night.

Beth Mynett is also seeking primary custody of her son.

This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.