NYPD seeks another punching suspect amid violent NYC 'trend'

Published  April 3, 2024 8:07am EDT
Manhattan
NEW YORK - The NYPD is hunting for yet another suspect wanted for allegedly randomly punching a woman in the face in Manhattan last month.

Authorities say that on March 20, at around 10 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was in front of 541 Avenue of the Americas when the suspect approached her and hit her in the face with a closed fist, causing an injury to her nose.

The suspect then fled on foot, heading south on 6th Avenue to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital, where she was treated.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.