Police searching for Maine woman last seen in Times Square

The NYPD is searching for a Maine woman who has gone missing after being last seen near Times Square on Monday.

According to authorities, Christine Hammontree, 29, of Falmouth, Maine, was last seen near the corner of West 45th Street and 7th Avenue at 2 a.m. when she disappeared.

She is described as 5'9" tall, 110 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, shorts, black flip-flops, and an orange backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.