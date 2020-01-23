Police release updated photo of Brooklyn boy missing 10 years

The NYPD released an updated photo of a missing boy, 10 years after he disappeared from Starrett City.

Patrick Alford was seven years old when he went missing. He was last seen leaving the lobby of his home at the Spring Creek Development on Vandalia Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Jan 22, 2010.

On Thursday, police shared an age progression image of Patrick and what he could look like at 17 years old along with the message: "NEVER EVER GIVE UP HOPE!"

Patrick was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers when he disappeared. He has a scar on his left eyebrow.

There is a $12,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his disappearance or his current whereabouts is encourged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

CrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips