Police on the hunt for drive-by groping suspect in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is hunting for a man accused of groping a woman on the street in Brooklyn this week.

According to authorities, on Thursday at around 9:40 a.m., the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was walking on West End Avenue in Brighton Beach when the suspect, who was driving a black BMW hatchback, double-parked his car on the street.

Police say the suspect got out of his car, ran to catch up with the woman as she tried to walk into a building, and began groping her.

The woman screamed and fought off the suspect, who ran to get back into his car and fled the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The suspect is described as a roughly 50-year-old man, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 170 pounds, with a light complexion, medium build, a bald head, and facial hair. H was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white on the sleeves and a white PUMA logo on the front, gray pants, and black sandals. He allegedly spoke in Russian.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

